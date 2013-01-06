Fredericktown police to start K-9 Unit

The Fredericktown police department has been given a trained dog to start a K-9 Unit.

According to Capt. Eric Hovis, the department started a fund to cover training expenses. He says the trained dogs usually cost up to $15,000.



Hovis says an officer is traveling to the east coast for a two-week K-9 training exercise.

He adds there has also been a lot of support from the community to start the unit.

