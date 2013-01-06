Woman accused of wild attack on ex-boyfriend

WILLACOOCHEE, GA (WALB) - A Georgia woman was taken to jail and charged with attacking her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies say Nikki Griffin went into the man's Mancil Road home near Willacoochee uninvited about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

She's accused of hitting him with a hammer, stabbing him, dousing the home with lighter fluid, and setting it on fire.

She fled to Coffee County. As deputies in both counties searched for Griffin, she surrendered at the Atkinson County Jail about 5 p.m.

Charges against her include arson, aggravated assault and burglary.

The victim is okay. Investigators wouldn't tell us his name.

