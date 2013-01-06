Ky. man charged in child porn case worked as youth sports photographer

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Saturday night, it was learned that 66-year-old Tommy Carlisle, charged this week with 70 counts related to child pornography, worked closely with children in Henderson for several years.

Kentucky State Police arrested Carlisle after a search of his home. Police say there they found items used to distribute child porn.

Parents, grandparents and community members are all shocked and disgusted that somebody fairly well known in the area is accused of possessing child pornography.

Worse, they say, Carlisle has been a youth sports photographer in Henderson for about 20 years.

"It's mixed emotions because of course you get angry because he's done what's he's done and then it's sad because he's a sick person to do something like that to children," said Linda Edgerson of Henderson said.

Parents in Henderson say Carlisle photographed youth baseball, soccer, basketball, softball and even for the Henderson YMCA.

Steven Powell has three grandsons in the ABA Basketball League and says it's hard to know who to trust now.

"It's an angry feeling that a grown up, supposedly a mature grown-up, would try to take advantage of a child like that," Powell said.

ABA Basketball Commissioner Harley Heath says the association has been in contact with authorities and they've retrieved all photos that Carlisle had taken for them.

"It's very upsetting, I mean because like I said, you trust your children with people like that, that work with children and it's just very upsetting, very upsetting," Edgerson said.

Carlisle is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond. He faces 60 counts of child porn possession and 10 counts of child porn distribution.