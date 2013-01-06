Several injured in crash near Wickliffe, Ky.

Several people were injured in a crash Saturday night in western Kentucky.

It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on US 51, five miles north of Wickliffe.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Rhonda Johnson, 42, of St. Louis was traveling northbound on US 51 North with five juvenile passengers.

According to witnesses, a black car traveling southbound tried to pass another vehicle and almost collided with Johnson's vehicle before swerving back into its lane.

Johnson reportedly swerved towards the northbound shoulder to avoid colliding with the black car.

Troopers say Johnson then over corrected into the southbound lane and lost control of her vehicle. Johnson then struck the back end of a vehicle driven by Roy Keller , 36, of Murray, which was traveling southbound.

Keller's vehicle reportedly became out of control and crossed both lanes of traffic. Keller's vehicle collided with the bridge on the northbound shoulder and came to rest. Johnson's vehicle continued traveling sideways in the southbound lane.

The passenger side of Johnson's vehicle struck the front of a vehicle driven by Jason Metz, 27, of Cookeville, Tenn., which was traveling southbound.

Johnson's vehicle then overturned and came to final rest on its roof. Metz's vehicle came to final rest in the southbound lane.

Metz, his passenger and all occupants in Johnson vehicle were taken to Lourdes and Western Baptist Hospitals.

Keller was treated and released at the scene.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.