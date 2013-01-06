Heartland Cooks - 1/6 Crustless Brownie Pie

Our first recipe of 2013 comes to us all the way from West Virginia from a cook with Heartland roots.

Millie Condon was born and raised in Advance, Missouri. She moved away, but says her Bootheel relatives just love her Crustless Brownie Pie. If you've already thrown that New Year's resolution to watch what you eat out the window - you will love it too!

Crustless Brownie Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup self rising flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 cup margarine or butter

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Cream together sugar, butter, and eggs. Add pinch of salt. Add flour and coco altering between them. Add the Vanilla. Stir in the nuts. Scoop into a pie plate that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Millie's tip: "Sometimes I take some nuts and crush them up and put them into the pan before I add the mix, this way when you turn it out onto a plate there is a layer of crushed nuts on top."

If you have a recipe you'd like to show off, we want to hear from you.

