Pension problems among the worst for Illinois' residents

Treece and many others feel Illinois politicians haven't lived up to their promises.

They're the ones who teach our youth, keep our communities safe and our outdoors maintained.

But because of Illinois' unfunded pension liability that's hit $96 billion, the future of workers pensions are uncertain.

For workers like Chris Treece who is 20 years from retirement, he's planning ahead.

"Putting my money in other places, definitely. going to private investments instead of counting on all of my pension coming from the government," says Treece.

Four-thousand acres make up Giant City State Park.

The work never ends there according to Treece.

The threat for Treece is having to tack on more working years before he can enjoy retirement.

"I'd like to get out at 60, because at 65, I don't know if I can meet the demands of the job," he said.

It's also because some employees have retired early for fear that their own pensions would be lost. Treece says it's taking its toll.

"I know here at the park we lost two employees, and when you are only five to start with losing two is a big chunk," Treece said.



"We've held up our end, we expect our pension when it is time to receive it and the thought of it being less of us having to work longer to get, that is devastating," said Treece.

