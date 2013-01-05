Pension problems among the worst for Illinois' residents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pension problems among the worst for Illinois' residents

Treece and many others feel Illinois politicians haven't lived up to their promises. Treece and many others feel Illinois politicians haven't lived up to their promises.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

They're the ones who teach our youth, keep our communities safe and our outdoors maintained.

But because of Illinois' unfunded pension liability that's hit $96 billion, the future of workers pensions are uncertain.

For workers like Chris Treece who is 20 years from retirement, he's planning ahead.

"Putting my money in other places, definitely. going to private investments instead of counting on all of my pension coming from the government," says Treece.

Four-thousand acres make up Giant City State Park.

The work never ends there according to Treece.

The threat for Treece is having to tack on more working years before he can enjoy retirement.

"I'd like to get out at 60, because at 65, I don't know if I can meet the demands of the job," he said.

It's also because some employees have retired early for fear that their own pensions would be lost. Treece says it's taking its toll.

"I know here at the park we lost two employees, and when you are only five to start with losing two is a big chunk," Treece said.

Treece and many others feel Illinois politicians haven't lived up to their promises.    

"We've held up our end, we expect our pension when it is time to receive it and the thought of it being less of us having to work longer to get, that is devastating," said Treece.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly