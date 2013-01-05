School comes together to support 12-year-old - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School comes together to support 12-year-old battling leukemia

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

A school came together Saturday to support an 12-year-old who is battling leukemia.

Lincoln intermediate school in Farmington Missouri hosted "Ties for Ty" for 6th grader Tyler Harris.

Tyler, who turned 12-years-old last Saturday, was listed in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital. Friends say this isn't the first time he's battled the disease.

Bonne Terre Fire Capt. Matt Barton says Tyler recently had surgery, and is showing some improvement.

Saturday, at the Farmington, Missouri high school football field, more than 100 people came out to show support for Tyler and his family.

Family friend Jen Cunningham took a picture of everyone who had positioned themselves together in the form of a ribbon in honor of Tyler. Each person signed the picture frame before entering the field.

They also had a moment of prayer and released pink and multicolored balloons.

Cunningham planned to drive to St. Louis to present the picture and frame to Tyler and his family.

Donations were accepted at the event for the family's medical bills.

Saturday, a chili dinner is scheduled from Noon-5 p.m. at the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center.

