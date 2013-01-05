Mt. Vernon police looking for bank robbery suspect

Mount Vernon police are looking for a man in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning.

Police say shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect reportedly robbed Fifth Third Bank at 2711 Broadway.

The suspect was described as a black male. Police say he left with an unidentified amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect please contact police at 618-242-2727.

