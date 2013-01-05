In rural Missouri, anti-war satire opens wounds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

In rural Missouri, anti-war satire opens wounds

By ALAN SCHER ZAGIER
Associated Press

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A former small-town publisher in southeast Missouri calls the anti-war message that led to her newspaper's demise a satirical work of social provocation.

Her critics in Fredericktown say the decision to include personal commentary in a local Marine's boot-camp graduation announcement was a slap in the face, the last straw from a liberal carpetbagger who insulted a community grounded in faith, patriotism and civic pride.

Frances Madeson grew up near St. Louis but spent three decades in Washington and New York as a congressional aide, Wall Street paralegal, playwright and novelist. She moved to rural Missouri in 2010 and revived the dormant Madison County Crier in June.

Madeson says she was forced to shut down the paper after advertisers fled and news sources refused to cooperate after her published criticism.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related story

Community wants answers after newspaper article

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly