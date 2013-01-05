St. Louis Cardinals Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

The 2013 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau on Monday, January 21.

Current Cardinals Tony Cruz, Matt Adams, Sam Freeman, Michael Wacha and former players Ryan Franklin, Brad Thompson are scheduled to join Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin at the Osage Centre.

The caravan scheduled to make stops in 18 cities around Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee.

According to the Cardinals, the first 400 children 15-and-under can get one autograph from each player.

Call 573-339-6342 for ticket information.

