Marshall County authorities investigate deadly shooting

Marshall County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in western Kentucky.

It happened Friday afternoon on Griggstown Road in Calvert City, Ky.



According to Marshall County coroner's office, the victim, Darryl Domingue, of Wickliffe, died from his injuries after he was shot in the chest by someone with a .12-gauge shotgun.

The coroner says an autopsy on Domingue will be conducted.

An investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office continues.

