Bank warns of 'potential phone scam'

A local bank is warning their customers and others about a widespread potential telephone scam happening in the Heartland.



According to The Bank of Missouri, the "potential widespread phishing scam" involves someone claiming to be with The Bank of Missouri and it involves many other local and national banks.



Officials with The Bank of Missouri say they have received hundreds of reports from both customers and non-customers who have received an automated telephone message.

The message allegedly states that their Bank of Missouri, or other local bank's, debit card has been blocked and advises the customer to press "1" to unblock the card.



Officials with The Bank of Missouri say the calls are not coming from The Bank of Missouri or The Bank of Missouri's Fraud Detection program or any other local bank.

The telephone numbers being reported are 1-866-766-1257 and 1-000-999-8888.

Officials say don't press "1" as the message instructs.

The Bank of Missouri wants everyone to be assured that their debit card has not been blocked and also reminds that protection and security of customers' financial information is a priority.



The bank wants to reassure everyone that if you hold an account with The Bank of Missouri it has not been hacked, tampered with or accessed in any unauthorized manner. Your account and debit card information are safe provided that you did not give out any of your account information over the phone when prompted.

If you do not bank with The Bank of Missouri, you are encouraged to contact your bank with any questions or concerns about the safety of your account information. In the event that you did press "1" and entered any of your debit card information, you should call your bank immediately so that any fraudulent activity on your debit card can be prevented.

The Bank of Missouri says they will never ask for your account or debit card information in this manner.



If you are a Bank of Missouri customer, you can call the bank at 1-888-547-6541 to confirm the validity of the source before giving out your information.

For more information on this scam and for preventing identity theft visit The Bank of Missouri's website at https://www.bankofmissouri.com/identity-theft.htm or their facebook page.

