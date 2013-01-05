Murray St. beats Southeast at the Show-Me Center

Tip off was at 5 p.m. (Source: Brian Heisserer).

The biggest crowd of the year watches the Redhawks take on the Racers (Source: Josh Frydman).

Murray State beat Southeast Missouri State 74-66 in an OVC showdown Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast led the Racers 34-28 at the break, but the Racers used Isaiah Canaan's 23 second-half points to pull away in the end. A.J. Jones led SEMO with 20 points and Tyler Stone had 16. For the Racers, Canaan had 28 total and Ed Daniel had 15 points with 17 rebounds (10 offensive).

Heartland Sports' Josh Frydman says it was easily the biggest crowd of the year at the Show Me Center for the nationally televised game.



The Racers now have a record of 11-3 (2-0 OVC) while SEMO is 10-7 (2-1 OVC).

Earlier, Southeast women's team (6-8, 1-1 OVC) beat Austin Peay (5-8, 0-1 OVC) 71-57.

You can watch the women's game that was WebCast on kfvs12.com here.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.