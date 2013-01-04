sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores for 01/04

(KFVS) -

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Friday, Jan. 4:

H.S. Boys Basketball:

Chaffee-67

Scott City-73

F

Harrisburg-76

West Frankfort-54

F

Murphysboro-38

Herrin-36

F

Oran-68

Saxony Lutheran-50

F

Perryville-54

DeSoto-63

F

Bloomfield-54

East Prairie-42

F

Risco-39

Leopold-87

F

St. Vincent-41

Crystal City-62

F

Clarkton-68

Malden-57

F

Du Quoin-38

Pinckneyville-65

F

Westview-88

Obion Central-64

F

H.S. Girls Basketball

Nerinx Hall-54

Notre Dame-56

F

Jackson-43

Cor Jesu Academy-51

F

Westview-57

Obion Central-48

F

 

