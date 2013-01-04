Report says millions given up looking for work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report says millions given up looking for work

It didn't come easy to get where Toni is today. She's the owner of a hair salon. It didn't come easy to get where Toni is today. She's the owner of a hair salon.
Shelley Zeigler sees opportunities for registered nurses and other health care professionals. Shelley Zeigler sees opportunities for registered nurses and other health care professionals.
The Labor Department reported that over three million Americans want a job, but haven't searched for one in at least a year. The Labor Department reported that over three million Americans want a job, but haven't searched for one in at least a year.
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Reports say three million Americans have stopped looking for work.

"I just worked hard," said Toni Mathews of Toni's Hair Salon.

It didn't come easy to get where Toni is today. She's the owner of a hair salon.

But, she says it was worth all of the hard work.

"I don't know what I would be doing if I wasn't doing hair," she said.

And when it came time to hire on more help, there wasn't a lot of response.

"I think that has to do with this kind of job, where it takes a while to build," said Mathews.  "They don't have the patience for that."

It's been nearly two months and no one to hire.

The Labor Department has reported that over three million Americans want a job, but haven't searched for one in at least a year.

And, while Shelley Zeigler sees opportunities for registered nurses and other health care professionals all around southern Illinois, she says it's difficult to get applicants in the door for one reason.

"It's not like your traditional nine to five job," said Ziegler. "They are working seven days a week, 12 hour shifts weekends and holidays."

Still this is an industry with the largest job gains last month with over 4,500 positions open.

"Traditional students coming out of high school, but also non-traditional older adults, want to be in the nursing programs," Ziegler added.

The competition is competitive when it comes to getting in to those nursing programs because of the limited number of teachers.

"They give up on their dreams a lot of times," she said.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly