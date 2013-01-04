SEMO Drug Task Force rounds up 32 in Scott, Mississippi County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Drug Task Force rounds up 32 in Scott, Mississippi County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Early Friday morning officers arrested 32 people on drug charges in Mississippi and Scott counties.

According to Officer Kevin Glaser with SEMO Drug Task Force, the warrants all involved either sales, distribution or manufacture of controlled substance and all involved felony charges.

The arrest warrants were the result of a year and a half long drug investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

In addition to the 32 warrants, an additional five individuals were arrested on violations not related to the initial investigation.

The arrest raids were conducted by officers from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the East Prairie Police, the Charleston Department of Public Safety, Children's Division of Family Services and Missouri Juvenile Services and ATF.

