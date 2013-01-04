Paducah woman accused of embezzling more than $50,000

An employee of a local engineering firm faces charges that she embezzled more than $50,000 from the company over a six-month period.

Mary K. Sanders, 44, of Camilla Lane, Paducah, was arrested on charges of second-degree forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card ($10,000 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500-$10,000) and felony theft (more than $500).

Police say officials with Matrix Engineering called police on December 21 after discrepancies were found in the company's financial reports.

Detectives say Sanders forged checks of around $21,400 from two separate business checking accounts. And that she used two separate business credit cards to charge approximately $29,800 in purchases.

The purchases included food, clothing, jewelry and a vehicle, and took place between March and December 2012.

Sanders was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.