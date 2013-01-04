Du Quoin woman faces new charge in connection to newborn's death

A Du Quoin woman faces a new charge in connection to the death of her newborn son.

Casey Parnell, 25, was charged Friday with felony concealment of death.

According to the Jackson County state's attorney, Parnell gave birth to the child in January 2011.

Investigators say Parnell allegedly put the infant into a trash bag, which lead to his death.

Parnell faces several other felony charges including involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.

Parnell's first court appearance was Friday in Murphysboro.

According to the state's attorney, there was no preliminary hearing. She waived a formal reading of the indictment and entered pleas of not guilty.

Her next court date is set for February 25.

She has been in the Jackson County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.