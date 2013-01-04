Dad who posted photo of bound girl gets probation

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man accused of binding his 22-month-old daughter with tape and posting a picture on Facebook has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

A Cook County judge on Friday also ordered 22-year-old Andre Curry to attend parenting classes and submit to periodic drug testing.

Curry posted the picture with a caption that read, "This is wut happens wen my baby hits me back."

He was convicted in November of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. He'd faced up to seven years in prison but received probation because he has no prior criminal record.

Curry's lawyer had argued the father was merely having fun with the child and that she wasn't in danger. But the judge disagreed and criticized Curry for obstructing his child's breathing for his own enjoyment.

