Kentucky Transportation Department pre-treats bridges against ice in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew is out pre-treating bridges along Interstate 24 and other major routes in Lyon County Friday.

High humidity and low temperatures have combined to create the potential for frosting on road surfaces over the next several days.  There is also a chance for snow in the forecast over the next several days, as well as an opportunity for freezing fog.

Pre-treating with brine leaves a fine powder of salt residue on road surfaces that is available to be activated whenever moisture accumulates under freezing conditions.  The ability to pre-treat roadways is dependent on a number of specific precipitation and temperature parameters.

Motorists are urged do their part to improve winter driving safety by slowing down and using appropriate caution anytime temperatures drop below the freezing mark.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1<http://www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.  You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

