Flu season hits early

A lot of those are influenza B cases, which this year's vaccine doesn't prevent.

The flu season hit Missouri early this year.

According to the Missouri Department of Health, there were 378 flu cases reported at this time last year.

So far this year, the state has confirmed 9,842 cases.

Vanessa Landers with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department says there's no specific reason why the flu is peaking now as opposed to later into the winter like usual.

"These viruses have a mind of their own," Landers said. "The virus is its own boss."

Flu shots are still available in limited quantities at the health department.

Besides getting a flu shot, washing your hands and drinking lots of fluids are other ways to avoid the flu.

