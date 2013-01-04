KY 1413 in Marshall County to be closed Monday, January 7

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close KY 1413 in MARSHALL County on Monday, January 7, 2013.



KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Road will be closed at mile point 1.7 on Monday for replacement of a cross drain. This closure point is between US 68 and Patterson Road. KY 1413 connects US 68 and US 62 between Calvert City and Possum Trot.



KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Road is expected to close at about 8:00 a.m., CST, after the morning school bus run. It is expected to reopen about 3:00 p.m. on Monday.



Motorists who regularly travel this section of KY 1413 should make alternate travel plans. There will be no marked detour.



Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1



