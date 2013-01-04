Subway worker fired over ketchup on order - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Subway worker fired over ketchup on order

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WFTV/CNN) - A Subway employee was fired after a confrontation with a customer over putting ketchup on his sandwich order.

Customer Luis Martinez entered a Subway and placed his order, asking for ketchup to be added. The employee, Lawrence Ordone, did not do so, stating there was none.

Martinez did not want the sandwich without the condiment and the next customer in line offered to pay for the sandwich as it was made.

A confrontation began - Ordone states Martinez began to mouth off at him, a claim Martinez disputes. Both men agree that Ordone lost his cool.

"He shoved a chair to the side, knocked it down to come at me and I said, 'this is going to be serious,'" said Martinez.

Martinez said he feared for his life, claiming Ordone threatened to kill him in front of his wife. Ordone admits he blocked Martinez from leaving the store.

Martinez called 911 and by the time officers arrived, Ordone had left the store. Ordone has since been fired from his job.

