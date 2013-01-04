Structure fire kills Hawesville, Ky. woman

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a residential structure fire that killed a Hawesville woman.





The KSP received a call from Hancock County Dispatch regarding a structure fire that occurred before 10 a.m. at 1342 Goering Road in Hawesville.





Local fire departments were sent to put out the fire.





According to KSP, after the blaze was contained, investigators located a body inside the house.





The body was identified as the home owner, Ines Smith, 91, of Hawesville, Ky.





At this point, the structure fire is not considered a criminal act, but the investigation is ongoing.







