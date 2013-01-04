Henderson, Ky. man faces multiple child porn charges

A Henderson County, Ky. man has been charged on several counts related to child pornography.





The Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at the home of Tommy W. Carlisle, 66, on Thursday, Jan. 3, as a result of an undercover investigation into the possession and distribution of images of child sexual exploitation.





According to Kentucky State Police, Carlisle is charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and sixty counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.





Detectives seized evidence that was being used to distribute child pornography and it was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.





Carlisle was taken to the Henderson County Jail, no bond was set.







