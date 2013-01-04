Sperm donor may owe child support

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Experts say a Kansas man put himself in a precarious legal position by donating sperm to a lesbian couple who didn't work with a doctor.





Under Kansas law, a sperm donor isn't the father of a child if a doctor handles the artificial insemination. But the law doesn't specifically address the donor's obligations when no doctor is involved.





William Marotta helped the Topeka couple in 2009. But since a doctor wasn't used, the state says the agreement the three signed severing Marotta's parental rights isn't valid and that Marotta should pay child support.





Corey Whelan, who helps lesbian couples interested in having children, says avoiding professionals is "a buyer-beware proposition."





Attorneys acknowledge money is a factor, because artificial insemination is expensive, but they say it sets up tricky legal situations.





Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



