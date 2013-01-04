Redhawks late push propels them to 86-84 win

Southeast Missouri State won its fourth game in a row, defeating Austin Peay 86-84 Thursday night at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks (10-6) trailed by 6 with 5:52 to play, but outscored the Governors 16-2 during a 3 minute stretch to take an 8 point lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Redhawks leading scorer Tyler Stone fouled out with 7:50 left to play, after scoring just 6 points. The SEMO guards stepped up in his absence, as Corey Wilford, Lucas Nutt and A.J. Jones combined for 49 points.

Travis Betran scored a game-high 30 points for Austin Peay (4-11) as the Govs dropped their seventh straight.

Southeast has now beaten APSU back to back times at home for the first time since 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 season.

The Redhawks finish a three-game homestand against Murray State Saturday at 5 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPNU