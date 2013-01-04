Redhawks late push propels them to 86-84 win

Southeast Missouri State won its fourth game in a row, defeating Austin Peay 86-84 Thursday night at the Show Me Center.
The Redhawks (10-6) trailed by 6 with 5:52 to play, but outscored the Governors 16-2 during a 3 minute stretch to take an 8 point lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Redhawks leading scorer Tyler Stone fouled out with 7:50 left to play, after scoring just 6 points. The SEMO guards stepped up in his absence, as Corey Wilford, Lucas Nutt and A.J. Jones combined for 49 points.
Travis Betran scored a game-high 30 points for Austin Peay (4-11) as the Govs dropped their seventh straight.
Southeast has now beaten APSU back to back times at home for the first time since 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 season.
The Redhawks finish a three-game homestand against Murray State Saturday at 5 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPNU
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.