Accused rapist, 2 others arrested in Poplar Bluff after search

Detectives with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are investigating two alleged sexual assaults involving the same suspect.

Three people were arrested after police say a search of a home in Poplar Bluff revealed illicit narcotics, drug paraphernalia and several firearms.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department received information that a man wanted on several warrants was hiding inside a home in the 800 block of Kinzer St.

Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant and found Stephan "Wayne" Anderson.

Anderson, 30, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and booked on a Butler County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of robbery; a Butler County warrant for burglary 2nd degree; and a Butler County warrant for statutory rape. Anderson was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

Officers found and seized a quantity of illicit narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and several firearms.

Danny Reed Sr., 55, of Poplar Bluff was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, harboring a fugitive, and possession of a controlled substance. Reed was booked and lodged in the Butler County Jail.

Dorothy "Dot" Eskridge, 41, of Poplar Bluff was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Eskridge was booked and lodged in the Butler County Jail.

