Missourians react to proposed gun restrictions in Illinois

More gun restrictions are moving to the Senate after Senate Democrats passed two bills that would put more restrictions on semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

More gun restrictions are moving to the Senate after Senate Democrats passed two bills that would put more restrictions on semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Just a few weeks ago we saw these types of weapons fly off the shelves at local gun shops for fear that they could be banned for good. Well, that might be the case after senate democrats advanced legislation

Just a few weeks ago we saw these types of weapons fly off the shelves at local gun shops for fear that they could be banned for good. Well, that might be the case after senate democrats advanced legislation

Gun control could be on the rise

Gun control could be on the rise

Lawmakers in Illinois are fired up about gun control.

Gun enthusiasts in Missouri hope that argument stay across the river.

"I don't think it's going to affect Missouri because Illinois has always been anti-gun," said Jamie Hefner of Cape Girardeau County.

Others hope lawmakers in the Show-Me-State pay attention.

"I'm about to go into the store and buy cough medicine. They are going to take my driver's license and make sure I'm not stocking up on meth," said Brooke Clubbs of Jackson. "If I get a ticket they may take my license so I'm not a risk to society. So, I don't think there's anything wrong with regulating-not banning, but regulating our militia."

There are already federal restrictions on fully automatic weapons.

The proposal in Illinois would ban guns like the semi-automatic AR-15, and also high capacity magazines.

'It's going to be a step in the wrong direction," said Tom Beardslee.

Tom Beardslee teaches concealed carry courses in Scott County.

He says his classes have been filled to the max since election day.

"I think they (participants) want to get it before the opportunity gets away from them," said Beardslee.

It's the same story at area gun shops.

Many store owners have waiting lists, several months out for Ar-15's.

Beardlee has serious concerns about what lawmakers may have on their agendas down the road.

"I'm concerned about what they've got on their minds next," said Beardslee.

Jamie Hefner, a mother of two, feels the same way.

"I own a colt 69-20 AR-15," said Hefner. "I'm trained, I'm responsible, I'm former law enforcement. You give me a background check I'll pass it. Criminals don't play by the rules or respect restrictions. I think we are good the way we are."



Brooke Clubbs, a mother and teacher from Jackson, says don't ban all guns just weapons like those used recently in mass shootings.

"I know mental health is an issue, violent video games and TV are an issue, but I think it would be okay to regulate these types of weapons and ammunition," said Clubbs.

Copyright KFVS 2013. All rights reserved.

