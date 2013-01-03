Same-sex marriage could be in the near future for Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Same-sex marriage could be in the near future for Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

On Wednesday, Senate executive committee heard from senator Heather Steans regarding marriage equality, a move that will begin the process of Illinois becoming the next state to allow it.

The senate democrats addressed whether or not to bring the bill to the Senate Thursday.

According to Representative Brandon Phelps it all depends if they think they might have enough votes from the senate.

 All day people turned to social media and Facebook to reach out to senators and state representatives, pleading for this bill to pass.

Even celebrities, like Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family used his fame in Springfield to bring more attention to the bill.

Now, representative Phelps did tell me he would let me know as soon as he heard something.

For supporters who have been fighting to see this bill passed and make Illinois the 10th state to allow same-sex marriage, this is a step in the right direction.

