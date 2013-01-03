Gun control could be on the rise

The latest proposed new gun control effort in Illinois is getting plenty of buzz across the river in Missouri.

Lawmakers in Illinois are fired up about gun control. Gun enthusiasts in Missouri hope that argument stay across the river. "I don't think it's going to affect Missouri because Illinois has always

Just a few weeks ago we saw weapons fly off the shelves at local gun shops for fear that they could be banned for good.

Well, that might be the case after senate Democrats advanced legislation late last night ... restricting semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines.

The first bill, House Bill 815, would ban the procession, delivery and transfer of semiautomatic handguns and rifles.

People who currently own those weapons would still be able to keep them, but would have to register them.

The second bill, House Bill 1263, would limit the ammunition magazine to 10 rounds or fewer.

While the measures were approved by the committee, supporters will have a tougher sell in the full senate, where downstate democrats as well as republicans are more pro-gun.

Senate President John Cullerton told the Chicago Sun-Times that he expects both measures to get full Senate votes.

