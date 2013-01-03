US 68 closed after crash in Marshall Co.

US 68 is closed at KY 782 after a two vehicle injury crash in Marshall County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Both lanes of US 68 are blocked.

A detour has been set up at KY 782.

No word on the extent of injuries in the crash.



