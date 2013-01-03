Bonne Terre police investigate manhole cover thefts

Bonne Terre Police are investigating the theft of 21 manhole covers in town.

Lt. Bill Stegall with the Bonne Terre Police Department says 21 manhole covers were stolen around the time of New Year's Eve or New Year's Day in the eastern part of town.

The area were the thefts occurred are MC Black, Hillcreast and Old Orchard Road.

Stegall says the manhole covers were possibly stolen for scrap value.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call central dispatch at 573-431-3131.

