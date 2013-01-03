Coroner: 2 paralyzed brothers die in house fire

EDEN, IL (KFVS) - A coroner says two brothers who were paralyzed after separate car wrecks years ago died when fire consumed their southern Illinois home on New Year's Day.



Randolph County Coroner Randy Dudenbostel says firefighters were called to a fire at 8567 Valley Steel Road in Eden, Illinois at 12:38 p.m.



Dudenbostel says 45-year-old Dennis Monroe and 42-year-old Willie Monroe were pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m.



Both brothers were in their respective beds.

The owner of the home, Dematrius Lowery, his wife Karen and their son Deontez survived the fire, but were injured and taken to Sparta Hospital.

Dudenbostel says the fire started in the basement of the home where a wood burning stove was being used to heat the home. The home was a two-story wood construction home with a partial basement.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall, Randolph County Sheriff, and Randolph County Coroner are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

