Woman swerves car to avoid animal, crashes

A Cadiz woman was injured in a one vehicle car wreck.

Nona Bennett, 61, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 68 near Cadiz at approximately 8:38 a.m., Thursday, January 3.

Bennett crashed her 2011 Toyota Venza when she swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

Upon trying to avoid the animal, Bennett's car ran off the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened 2.5 miles west of Cadiz.

Bennett had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown from the scene to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Bennett was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

