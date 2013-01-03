Ill. governor comments on proposed assault weapon ban

Illl. Gov. Pat Quinn has released a statement regarding the Illinois Senate Public Health Committee to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.

According to Gov. Quinn's office, Quinn released the following statement:

"I am very pleased to see the Senate's Public Health Committee take this important step today to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.

"Following the horrific Aurora, Colorado movie theater massacre that left 12 dead, I proposed a statewide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines to best protect the people of Illinois.

"As I have repeatedly made clear, there is no place in Illinois for weapons designed to rapidly fire at human targets at close range. Today's vote is a good sign that we are making progress as we continue to build a majority in the General Assembly.

"I want to thank Senator Tony Munoz, Senator Dan Kotowski and Senator William Delgado for their leadership and partnership to get this done. I urge the Senate to take up this matter quickly."

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.