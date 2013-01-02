Bradley hands SIU first home loss of season

The Salukis held a three-point lead with less than 3:30 to play in the second half before Bradley (10-4) outscored 13-4 down the stretch to beat Southern Illinois 66-60.

SIU (7-6) trailed by four at halftime, shooting just 28 percent from the floor.

In the second half, the Salukis got red hot from the field, connecting on 15-for-27 (55.6%) shots from the field. But Bradley shot even better, going 13-for-22 (59.1%).

Desmar Jackson led the Salukis with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Jeff Early scored 11 while Anthony Beane, Jr. added 10.

Davante Drinkard started for the injured Dantiel Daniels, scoring 7 points and grabbing 2 rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Salukis fall to 3-1 at home with the loss.