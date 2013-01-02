Bradley hands SIU first home loss of season

The Salukis held a three-point lead with less than 3:30 to play in the second half before Bradley (10-4) outscored 13-4 down the stretch to beat Southern Illinois 66-60.
SIU (7-6) trailed by four at halftime, shooting just 28 percent from the floor.
In the second half, the Salukis got red hot from the field, connecting on 15-for-27 (55.6%) shots from the field. But Bradley shot even better, going 13-for-22 (59.1%).
Desmar Jackson led the Salukis with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Jeff Early scored 11 while Anthony Beane, Jr. added 10.
Davante Drinkard started for the injured Dantiel Daniels, scoring 7 points and grabbing 2 rebounds in 28 minutes.
The Salukis fall to 3-1 at home with the loss.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
