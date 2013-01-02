Carbondale man creates snow art

Nathan Harris of Carbondale isn't just any kind of artist.

He's a really "cool" snow artist.

Heartland News caught up with Harris after he sent us some photos.

Harris says his brother helped him sculpt a snow angel and a snow owl.

He says it took him 14 hours to build the angel and the owl took about six hours to create.

Harris says he's studying art education. He focuses mostly on clay.

He also makes wedding and other custom cakes.

