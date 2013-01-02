Jury selection begins in Paducah murder trial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury selection begins in Paducah murder trial

CaSondra Evrard CaSondra Evrard

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A death penalty murder trial gets under way in Paducah.

The judge said jury selection could be long and tedious as the court prepares to try Mark Taylor in the death three years ago of 21-year-old CaSondra Evrard. The Paducah Sun (http://bit.ly/S4EVnB ) reported lawyers begin seating a jury on Wednesday.

Taylor is 1 of 7 people charged in Evrard's death in December 2010. He was indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. If he is convicted, the death penalty could be invoked.

McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer said Friday that 975 potential jurors had been summoned. Of that number, 24% are available for questioning by attorneys.

 

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

