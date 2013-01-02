3 charged in connection with alleged assault, robbery at bank parking lot

The victim reported a car full of people he knew assaulted and robbed him when he was walking in the bank parking lot.

Police say the victim told them she was walking across the Alliance Bank parking lot on Kingshighway Wednesday when a car full of people she is familiar with pulled into the parking lot. The victim told police the suspects jumped out of the car, assaulted her, took some money and drove off.

According to police, someone later reported a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at a home near William and Benton.

Police arrested four people at the home.

Police say one person was being held on a misdemeanor city warrant.

The three other suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery.

A 16-year-old female was turned over to juvenile authorities on robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Jessica D. Davis, 19, and Shalayla Q. Lowe, 18, both from Cape Girardeau are charged with robbery in the 1st degree and armed criminal action.

They were both being held on $100,000 cash only bonds.

