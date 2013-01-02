3 charged in connection with alleged assault, robbery at bank pa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 charged in connection with alleged assault, robbery at bank parking lot

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Four people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an assault and robbery at a Cape Girardeau bank. Four people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an assault and robbery at a Cape Girardeau bank.
The victim reported a car full of people he knew assaulted and robbed him when he was walking in the bank parking lot. The victim reported a car full of people he knew assaulted and robbed him when he was walking in the bank parking lot.
Shalayla Q. Lowe (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Shalayla Q. Lowe (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
Jessica D. Davis (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Jessica D. Davis (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested four people Wednesday after a report of an assault and robbery at Alliance Bank Wednesday.

Police say the victim told them she was walking across the Alliance Bank parking lot on Kingshighway Wednesday when a car full of people she is familiar with pulled into the parking lot. The victim told police the suspects jumped out of the car, assaulted her, took some money and drove off.

According to police, someone later reported a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at a home near William and Benton.

Police arrested four people at the home.

Police say one person was being held on a misdemeanor city warrant.

The three other suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery.

A 16-year-old female was turned over to juvenile authorities on robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Jessica D. Davis, 19, and Shalayla Q. Lowe, 18, both from Cape Girardeau are charged with robbery in the 1st degree and armed criminal action.

They were both being held on $100,000 cash only bonds.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:34:42 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly