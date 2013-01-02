Cape Girardeau police investigating report of robbery, assault

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a report of an assault and robbery Tuesday night.

According to Darin Hickey, two men claim three black men forced their way into their home on North Frederick around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said one suspect had a gun and the two victims were assaulted.

Hickey said the suspects demanded money, took personal items and medication, and then ran.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time and the victims were treated for their injuries.

