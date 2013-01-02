Family escapes house fire in Morley

Firefighters are battling a fire south of Morley.

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien says his crew, the Morley Fire Department and NBC are fighting a house fire just south of Morley on Hwy 61.

Flames were shooting out of the roof. The roof has collapsed in several spots.

Perrien says it started sometime around 12:30 p.m. He says it was more difficult to fight this fire because the house was set back off the road a bit with only a skinny driveway. Perrien says there was ammunition inside in one of the front rooms that fire fighters had to contend with also, making it more dangerous.

The Oran Fire Department is also on scene.

The family and a dog were able to make it out of the house. No one was injured, but the house is a total loss.

The homeowner says they lost three puppies in the fire.

The homeowner says she has lost everything including wedding plans and supplies for an upcoming wedding in the family.

Her husband has an antique car near the house which she is hoping firefighters will be able to save.

The family has help from other family members and have a place to stay for the night.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.