Sikeston area man arrested early New Year's day

A Sikeston area man started 2013 behind bars after being arrested early New Year's morning.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, Andrew A. Clark, 33, forced his way into a home near Sikeston and shot the homeowner in the chest with a pellet gun.

Walter said Clark fled the scene, but was caught later by an assisting State Trooper.

The Scott County Sheriff's report said Clark was upset with the victim earlier in the evening and returned to the home to scare the man.

Clark is charged with first degree burglary and second degree assault. Bond was set at $15,000.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

