Reward being offered in connection to Portageville business fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reward being offered in connection to Portageville business fire

Fire crews and water tank at scene of fire Fire crews and water tank at scene of fire
Business sign of fire location Business sign of fire location
Fire crews on scene Fire crews on scene
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro)
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews fought a fire Tuesday night at a business fire north of Portageville.  It's now being considered arson.

A driver passing Crop Production Services on US Highway 61 called in the fire after noticing flames coming out of a window.

Bill Foster with the Portageville Fire Department says the fire caused about $600,000 in damage.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Office said Friday that there's a $10,000 reward being offered by Crop Production Services for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Also, the Mo. Div. of Fire Safety is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Foster says the fire started in an office building and spread to a shop building.

While crews were fighting the fire, a car crash at 9th and Barnes in Portageville knocked out power.

Firefighters had the fire under control at the office building, but when power was knocked out they lost power to water pump, lost water and the fire burned the adjacent building.

The state Fire Marshall and ATF were on location investigating.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact investigator Danny Ware at the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office at (573) 748-2516 or the Mo. Arson Hotline at 800-39-ARSON.

