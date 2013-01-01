Paducah road closes after semi-truck crash

Blandville Road between Childress and Fisher in Paducah will be closed for a couple of hours due to a single vehicle collision.

A semi-truck loaded with 38,000 pounds has ran off in a ditch and is partially blocking the eastbound lane. The roadway is closed until further notice.

Traffic is being diverted down Childress Road and Fisher Road.



There are no injuries and the sheriff's office will advise when the roadway reopens.



