2 injured after van runs into building in Cape Girardeau

Two people were injured after a minivan ran into a building early Tuesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Police say the male driver was southbound in a Dodge Caravan on Ellis Street, lost control of the van and hit a vacant building at 735 Broadway.

Four people were in the van. Two were injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say the driver may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash.

The building received minor damage.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

