Cape Girardeau hospitals welcome New Year's babies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau hospitals welcome New Year's babies

Finley Elizabeth and family. Finley Elizabeth and family.
Ashley and little Finley. Ashley and little Finley.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Two new babies came into the world just hours after the new year.

SoutheastHealth in Cape Girardeau welcomed a baby girl at 4:40 a.m. The hospital says baby "Finley Elizabeth" came into the world at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 20 1/2 inches.

Her parents are from Bloomfield, Mo.

They talked about the joy of having their first child and the special gifts from the hospital.

"I'm sure I'll have to show her all the gifts that she got," said Finley's mom Ashley Goodin. "Keep all the newspaper clippings and it will be a good thing."

"Makes you feel really proud," said Finley's dad Jacob Goodin. "It's an amazing thing to have a child."

The couple said they didn't expect a New Year baby.

"I had no idea, our due date was originally set for the 30th, and she just happened to be late," said Ashley Goodin.

"Today was perfect, it wasn't planned one way or the other, just kind of the way it happened," said Jacob Goodin.

Saint Francis Medical Center says baby "Hunter Glen" came into the world at 5:06 a.m.  He was 6 pounds 13 ounces and 19.75 inches.

His parents are from Jackson, Mo.

"It's a blessing, it's a joy, I'm just glad he's happy and healthy, I don't care when he would have came, he's here when he wanted to be here, on new year's so that's whenever he came," said father Andrew Vanek.

The couple went to St. Francis on the 30th, and expected a December 31st baby. But after more than 30 hours of labor, Hunter was born on January first.

"Very emotional, it was for both of us, I mean he's a joy, best thing that's happened to us," said Vanek.

Both of Hunter's parents birthdays are in January, and now his will be too.

Look for more on this story tonight on Heartland News and kfvs12.com.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

