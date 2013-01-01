New Year's rang in with shots fired calls to police

Cape Girardeau, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were busy responding to several shots fired calls after the clock struck midnight on New Year's.

Two of these calls are under investigation.

Heartland News was on the scene as police responded to one of the calls at the Dollar Store parking lot on Broadway. Police say they recovered spent shell casings from gun fired in that area.

The second shots fired investigation is at the corner of Jefferson and South Benton streets. At the intersection, a stop sign was shot up. Cape Girardeau Police tell Heartland News they found shotgun shell casings near the demolished sign.

No one is in custody at this time and both shootings remain under investigation.

