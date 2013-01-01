6-year-old hit by car in Ripley County

A 6-year-old was rushed to the E. R. after she ran into the path of a car and was hit according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon on Highway 21 about six miles northeast of Doniphan, MO.

The car was driven by a 54-year-old Grandin woman.

An ambulance took the girl to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.



The woman in the car was not hurt.

