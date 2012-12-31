sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores for 12/31

(KFVS) -

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Monday, Dec. 31:

H.S. Basketball

Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Championship:

(6) Holcomb-75

(1) Kennett-71

F

3rd Place Game

(4) South Pemiscot-56

(2) Bernie-59

F

5th Place Game

(9) Bloomfield-44

(3) Hayti-59

F

Doniphan-75

Malden-39

F

Herrin-46

Anna-Jonesboro-41

F

Union Co. -47

West Frankfort-36

NCAA Women's Basketball

Southeast Missouri State-58

Belmont-71

F

 

